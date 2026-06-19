Google Search is sending users to DuckDuckGo to avoid AI search results

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s AI Overview is apparently recommending DuckDuckGo’s No AI Search page to users searching for ways to avoid AI-generated results.

The unexpected suggestion undercuts Google’s broader effort to make AI features a central part of Search.

Google’s AI push was supposed to keep people in its ecosystem. Instead, it seems to be directing users to a competitor with one of its own AI-generated answers.

DuckDuckGo posted a screenshot on X of Google’s AI Overview suggesting alternative search options for those who want to stay away from AI-generated results, as spotted by PiunikaWeb. The suggestion appears to have shown up when users searched for phrases such as “no AI,” with Google’s system directing them to DuckDuckGo’s dedicated No AI Search page and even referencing browser settings that can dial back AI-heavy experiences.

That’s a pretty ironic outcome given Google’s push to make AI a core part of Search over the last year. Google has been expanding AI Mode and AI Overviews since Google I/O 2026, making traditional search results more conversational. The change has been polarizing, with some users welcoming the extra context and others just wanting the familiar list of links.

This isn’t the first sign of pushback. DuckDuckGo has said it has noticed a sharp rise in interest after Google’s AI-first search changes. The company previously told TechCrunch that US app installs jumped 18.1% week over week on average following Google’s announcements, reaching a high above 30%, with iPhone installs increasing even more.

DuckDuckGo really pushed choice. The company also has its own AI features in Search Assist and Duck.ai, but users can easily turn those off or just go to its No AI Search page for a more traditional experience. That’s a huge difference compared to Google, which still doesn’t allow users to permanently switch off AI Overviews for all searches.

For now, Google’s search dominance isn’t in danger, but instances like this reveal that a growing population of people are actually looking for more control of how they search the web. And if Google’s own AI keeps serving up alternatives, DuckDuckGo may continue to profit from the backlash.

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