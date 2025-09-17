Apple made a strap, now Google has a rope to dangle your Pixel from your wrist

Google

TL;DR The Google Rope Wristlet is a $7 polyester rope with a company logo that lets you dangle your Pixel from your wrist.

You can actually use it with any phone, not just Pixels.

The wristlet is available in three different dual-tone color options: Blue/Purple, Black/Gray, and Green/Yellow.

Google has launched a new accessory targeted at Pixel phone users, and coincidentally, it comes right after Apple launched a similar one for iPhones. The new $7 Google Rope Wristlet is meant to attach to a phone case, allowing you to securely dangle your device from your wrist.

The wristlet is made of polyester rope, and Google notes it’s not compatible with Pixel Fold phones. The strap clips onto a small plate with a D-ring that sits between your phone and its case, giving you a secure attachment without sticking anything directly onto the phone itself. This means you can actually use the Google Rope Wristlet with any phone, even though it’s marketed explicitly at Pixel devices.

Google’s $7 Rope Wristlet arrives just days after Apple unveiled its own Crossbody Strap alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple’s option is clearly more premium, with recycled PET yarn, magnetic adjustments, and stainless steel hardware, while Google’s take is a simple polyester rope.

Still, the timing points to a new trend — Phone makers are suddenly embracing danglers and straps as official accessories. Of course, they aren’t reinventing the wheel or anything. Third-party brands have been selling similar accessories for years. It’s just that Apple and Google are now giving them their stamp of approval.

