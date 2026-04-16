Google says it's investigating the 'nudify' app problem on the Play Store

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims that Apple and Google host numerous apps that use AI to create fake nude images on their app stores.

Google has now provided a response to the report.

The company states that it “does not allow apps that contain sexual content” and that its “investigation and enforcement process is ongoing.”

AI technology has been rapidly advancing over the years. Sadly, the problem of AI-generated fake nude images has been spreading just as fast. Although Apple and Google claim to crack down on harmful apps that enable this, a recent report found that their app stores host numerous “nudify” apps. Google has now offered a response to the report.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As a quick refresher, the earlier report mentions that Apple’s and Google’s policies clearly restrict apps that promote exploitation or abuse. Despite that, when you search for terms like “nudify” or “undress” on the App Store or Google Play, you’ll find dozens of these exploitative apps. Both marketplaces reportedly even advertise these tools and suggest them through autocomplete. What’s more troubling is that some are rated “E” for Everyone, so even children can legally download them.

For its part, Google tells Android Authority that it’s taking appropriate action and investigating the issue. A spokesperson for the company states: Google Play does not allow apps that contain sexual content. When violations of our policies are reported to us, we investigate and take appropriate action. Many of the apps referenced in this report have been suspended from Google Play for violations of our policies. Our investigation and enforcement process is ongoing.

It appears that Apple has started taking action as well. The Cupertino-based firm also responded to the earlier report, telling Bloomberg that it had removed 15 apps. For reference, the report found 20 nudify apps on the Play Store and 18 on the App Store.

Follow