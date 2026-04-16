Apple and Google reportedly point users to ‘nudify’ apps despite banning them

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple and Google say they ban nudify apps, but a new report shows they’re still helping users find them.

Apple reportedly listed 18 apps and Google Play had 20, with a combined 483 million downloads and $122 million in revenue.

Some of these apps are said to be rated “E,” meaning even kids can download them.

Apple and Google are supposed to be cracking down on harmful apps. However, a new report suggests they are still helping users find one of the most controversial types called “nudify” apps.

A new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) says both Apple and Google are steering users toward apps that use AI to create fake nude images, even though their policies clearly ban this kind of content (via Bloomberg). TTP, a research arm of the nonprofit Campaign for Accountability, previously shed light on the proliferation of this type of apps earlier this year.

Both companies officially ban apps that create non-consensual sexual content. Apple’s App Store guidelines and Google Play policies clearly restrict apps that promote exploitation or abuse. Nudify apps fall into this category, especially because they often need someone’s photo to make explicit images without their consent.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

But TTP’s report found that when you search for terms like “nudify” or “undress” on the iOS App Store or Google Play, you’ll find dozens of apps that do exactly that. Even more concerning, the stores advertise these tools and suggest them through autocomplete.

The group found 18 of these apps on Apple’s store and 20 on Google Play. Together, they have been downloaded 483 million times and have made $122 million in revenue, according to AppMagic data. Many are rated “E” for Everyone, which means even children can legally download them.

These apps use generative AI models similar to those behind popular image generators. Users upload a photo, and the AI predicts what a nude version might look like. The results are often disturbingly realistic.

A big concern is how these platforms boost the reach of these apps. Even if Apple and Google do not host all of them directly, their systems still help users find them. This raises questions about responsibility for both what is allowed and what is promoted.

After Bloomberg requested a comment, Apple said it removed 15 apps. Android Authority has reached out to Google for a statement. However, the main issue is that the same group reported similar apps earlier this year. The companies removed some, but within months, new ones appeared again.

Follow