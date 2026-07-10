Magic Pointer app listing offers an early look at Gemini on Googlebooks

Google

TL;DR Google quietly launched Magic Pointer on the Play Store ahead of the Googlebook, offering an early preview of its AI-powered desktop experience.

Magic Pointer turns anything you select on screen into a Gemini prompt, surfacing contextual AI actions instead of acting as a standalone app.

Google’s demo shows practical AI shortcuts, including Search with Lens, AI image generation via Nano Banana, and shopping suggestions.

Google is unbundling features of its upcoming hardware even before the hardware is on the market. While we wait for the much-hyped Googlebook to land this fall, the company has quietly rolled out an app called Magic Pointer to the Google Play Store, giving us our first real look at how Google intends to integrate Gemini into its new desktop environment.

The Play Store description is straightforward: “Select anything on your screen to get contextual AI suggestions and seamlessly get help from Gemini.” The feature seems to be built around a cursor with Gemini’s signature sparkle icon rather than an app or assistant in itself, letting you turn anything you select into an AI-powered starting point. Google also previously confirmed the Magic Pointer experience for Gemini in Chrome.

Google’s promotional screenshots give us a better idea of how that may work. For example, when you select an image of plants, it reveals a number of context-aware actions, such as Search with Lens, Create image (with Nano Banana), and Buy now.

The screenshots also give another glimpse at the rumored Googlebook software from Google. The interface will be familiar if you’ve used an Android tablet, with Chrome in the middle and a neat desktop-style layout. There’s also a further look at the system status bar, indicating that Google isn’t revamping Android for larger screens but instead is adding smarter productivity tools.

The app itself is not exactly a new one. It was released on Google Play on June 9 and is now at version 1.0.260708, according to 9to5Google. It has 1000+ downloads and is still limited to Googlebook hardware, so you’re not going to get it installed on any other Android devices.

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