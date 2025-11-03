With the Pixel 10 series, Google’s setting new sales records

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Counterpoint Research says Google hit a record month for Pixel sales in the US this September.

The Pixel 10 series drove a 28% year-on-year jump, possibly helped by new AI features and easier iPhone switching.

Counterpoint’s other comparisons with 2022 sales look dramatic, but lack essential context.

Google’s latest flagship phones are off to a flying start. According to new data, the Pixel 10 series helped the company hit its highest-ever monthly smartphone sales in the US this September, setting a new record for the brand.

The figures come from market research firm Counterpoint Research, which reported a 28% year-on-year jump in US Pixel sales. Counterpoint credits the new lineup and Google’s growing profile in the premium space, noting that the company’s share of the $600-and-up price bracket in September has climbed from almost nothing three years ago to over 6%.

Several factors may explain the success. The Pixel 10 series launched in August with four new models: the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, each equipped with Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip and deep Gemini AI integration. Google also ran a heavy marketing campaign that leaned on those AI tools and cheeky iPhone comparisons, plus it even made it easier for people to switch from iOS. Buyers who order through the Google Store can now prepare their iPhone data transfer before their Pixel even arrives, which could reduce friction for first-time Android converts.

Still, one part of Counterpoint’s analysis deserves a little context. The firm highlights how Google’s share in the $600-plus segment jumped from 0.1% in September 2022 to 6.1% this year. That’s a huge leap on paper, but not one that tells the whole story.

Back in 2022, Google hadn’t yet launched the Pixel 7 series, and only one phone from its 2021 lineup, the $899 Pixel 6 Pro, fell above that threshold. That device was almost a year old by September 2022. In contrast, all four Pixel 10 models clear it comfortably and were fresh off the production line in September of this year. So while the record sales are real, that particular comparison isn’t exactly apples to apples, or even Pixels to Pixels.

