Google Play wants to help you discover more useful widgets for your home screen

TL;DR Google Play is introducing new features to improve widget visibility and make it easier for users to discover apps with widgets.

The updates include a dedicated widget search filter, widget badges on app pages, and a curated editorial page showcasing useful widgets.

These changes aim to encourage users to use widgets more while giving developers a stronger reason to invest in widget development.

Google is rolling out new updates to Google Play Store aimed at making Android widgets more accessible and visible to users. The latest changes are designed to help people discover widgets more easily, ultimately encouraging more engagement with apps that offer them.

Widgets have long been a useful feature on Android, providing quick access to information and app functions right from the home screen. However, many users either don’t realize their favorite apps have widgets or struggle to find ones that fit their needs. Google is addressing this issue with three key improvements to widget discoverability on Google Play.

First, a new dedicated widgets search filter will allow users to specifically search for apps that offer widgets, making it simpler to find ones that enhance their home screen experience. Second, apps that include widgets will now display a widget badge on their Google Play detail pages, making it immediately clear that they offer this functionality. Finally, Google Play is introducing a curated editorial page showcasing standout widgets and highlighting apps that make good use of them.

Whether checking the weather, tracking fitness goals, or controlling smart home devices, widgets offer a convenient way to interact with apps directly from the home screen. With these new features, finding and utilizing widgets should become significantly easier for end users.

These new features should also provide app developers with a stronger reason to invest in widget development. With better visibility on Google Play, developers may see more users engaging with their widgets, potentially increasing app retention and interaction.

Google hasn’t specified a launch timeline for these updates, but the features will roll out “soon” to Google Play across Android phones, tablets, and foldables.

