YouTube is making it easier to spot AI-generated videos

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is making its AI labels more prominent for both long-form content as well as Shorts.

The new labels will be displayed on realistic-looking videos that are made or significantly altered using AI tools.

It will also start detecting and automatically labeling AI content on the platform.

As one of the most popular video platforms in the world, YouTube has a lot of AI-generated content. While the platform isn’t opposed to such videos, it has relied on creators labeling their videos correctly. Now, it’s making a prominent change to how it identifies and labels AI videos on the platform.

YouTube today announced that it’s making changes to its AI labels by making them more visible and automated.

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When watching long-form YouTube content, the platform will place the AI label directly below the video player. Earlier, this label showed up inside the video description. This new placement is meant to improve visibility and make it clearer to viewers that they are watching content that looks real but is either AI-generated, or meaningfully altered using AI tools.

For Shorts content, the label will now show up as an overlay on the video itself.

The aim is to provide viewers with meaningful context about what they’re watching. A lot of AI-generated videos look realistic and can often be misleading. With more prominently visible labels, the platform wants to help users identify realistic videos that are actually generated with AI software.

Videos that are clearly unrealistic or only slightly modified using AI will continue displaying the AI disclosure in their descriptions.

The second big change is aimed at creators. So far, YouTube has relied on creators manually disclosing content made with AI. Now, the platform will also start identifying AI content automatically.

If a creator uploads AI content to the platform but doesn’t manually disclose it, YouTube will attempt to identify it and will automatically apply the AI label to the video.

The company also clarified that creators will still remain in control. If the new system incorrectly marks a video as AI generated, the creator will be able to update the video’s disclosure status in YouTube Studio and get the label removed.

This won’t apply to videos created using Google Veo, Dream Screen, or content that contains C2PA metadata that identifies it as fully generative AI.

YouTube’s new labels and automatic AI detection are rolling out already and should be available to all users soon.

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