Google Play Store brings a better way to manage apps across all your devices

TL;DR Google Play Store v48.8 update introduces a new, easier way to uninstall apps remotely.

Users can now find an “Uninstall” button directly on individual app listings to remove the app from secondary devices.

This new method, combined with the existing filter in the “Manage apps & devices” section, offers a more robust remote app management experience.

If you own a few Android devices, all signed into your Google account, such as an Android flagship and a tablet, chances are you’ve experienced some friction managing apps between the two and keeping the experience in sync. Over the years, Google has made it easier to manage apps across your device ecosystem straight from your primary device, and now, the company is taking another step to improve the experience.

As highlighted by Google, the latest v48.8 update to the Play Store brings the following changes: With this update, users can uninstall apps from the Play Store listing on their phone without using the device. We had spotted the change back in August, taking the form of an Uninstall button on individual app listings that makes remote uninstallation a lot easier.

This button will come in very handy in situations where you’ve installed an app on multiple devices and want to uninstall it from all of them.

In addition to the new Uninstall button, users can also uninstall apps remotely through the Play Store by navigating to Manage apps & devices > Manage and using the device filter to retrieve the list of installed apps on a particular device. Once the list is fetched, users can select the apps they want to remotely uninstall and tap the Trash icon in the top right to remove them from that device. This existing method is great if you want to take a bird’s-eye view of all the apps on one particular device and then uninstall the ones you no longer need.

By combining the old and new methods, users of multi-device ecosystems now have a more robust app management experience available directly through the Google Play Store. The latest update is rolling out gradually in the stable branch and should reach all users soon.

