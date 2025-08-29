Google Play Store could soon fix a major annoyance in managing apps across devices (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing an “Uninstall” button directly within individual app listings in the Play Store.

This button, on individual app pages, will make it easier to remotely uninstall apps from other devices.

The Google Play Store forms an integral part of the Android flagship experience. It serves as the primary gateway to download and install apps and games on not only your phone but all connected devices in your hardware ecosystem. Over the years, Google has made it easier to manage apps across your device ecosystem straight from your primary device, but improvements can still be made. We’ve now spotted Google working on easier remote app uninstallation straight from the app listing page.

The Google Play Store lets you easily install apps and games on your other devices beyond the one you are using it on at that moment. When you open an app listing on the Play Store on an Android device, you can install the app on your current device and remotely install it on other devices signed into your Google account, including secondary phones, tablets, smartwatches, and even TVs and cars if applicable (depending on the platforms the app supports, and the platforms you use).

Similarly, the Play Store also lets you easily uninstall apps and games across your devices. However, the current process flow for remote uninstallation is a bit convoluted. Within the Play Store, users must go to Manage apps & devices > Manage and use the device filter to fetch the list of installed apps on a particular device. Once the list is fetched, users can select the apps they want to remotely uninstall and tap the Trash icon in the top right to remove them from that device.

Google Play Store v47.7.19-31 includes code that makes it easier to remotely uninstall apps from your other devices. We managed to activate an Uninstall button on individual app listings that makes remote uninstallation easier.

This new button makes it easier to uninstall a particular app across your devices. However, if you want to remotely uninstall multiple apps, the currently existing method within Manage apps & devices is still easier and straightforward.

This new Uninstall button in the app listing is not currently live. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

