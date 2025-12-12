Google's making a silly and annoying change to how you uninstall system app updates

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has removed the ability to uninstall updates for system apps via the Play Store.

Users now have to visit app settings in the settings menu to uninstall system app updates.

This is a more convoluted way of uninstalling updates to system apps.

Google has long allowed Android users to uninstall updates for system apps via the Play Store. Unfortunately, the company has now removed this Play Store feature for no clear reason.

We can confirm that system app listings in the Google Play Store no longer have an uninstall button, which is used to uninstall app updates. Instead, these app listings only offer an open button. The change seems to be widespread and doesn’t target a specific Play Store app version. We’re seeing this change on devices running version 49.1.32-31 all the way to 49.2.25-31.

Before After Before After

System apps not listed in the app drawer (e.g., Android Auto, Pixel Camera Services) are also affected by this change. These app listings usually have an uninstall button, but Google’s change means there are ordinarily no buttons here. You can check out this change in the second set of images above.

This is an inconvenient change as it means users now have to visit app settings within the settings menu to uninstall updates for a system app. There are a few reasons why users might want to uninstall system app updates, such as bugs or undesirable changes (e.g., a new UI or removed features).

Oddly enough, this change comes after Google recently made it easier to remotely uninstall apps. Play Store app listings now show all the devices on which a specific app is installed, while offering an uninstall button next to each device.

