The Google Play Store now helps you justify your subscriptions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has pushed its newly revamped Play Store subscriptions page to users.

The new UI now details the perks of each subscription, giving you a better idea of what you’re paying for.

The revamp comes over six months after Google first showed it off.

We first heard about Google’s plans to revamp the Play Store subscriptions page in July, giving users more details about the benefits of their various subscriptions. It’s taken a while, but it looks like this new Play Store UI tweak is now rolling out to users.

Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug spotted the new UI on two devices running version 44.7.24-31 of the Play Store. Check out the images below.

The new UI differs from the old one by now detailing the perks of each subscription. For example, Spotify notes ad-free listening and downloads as a few of the benefits. Meanwhile, Google One’s listed perks include expanded storage, support from Google experts, and more.

By contrast, the old UI simply listed payment information (e.g. cost of the subscription) and buttons to resubscribe or remove the subscription where applicable. So we’re glad to see this UI change as it gives you a better idea of what you’re paying for with each subscription.

This release also comes after we noticed a few more Play Store tweaks in the pipeline. More recently, we spotted a minimal design for some system apps and a new voice search interface.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like