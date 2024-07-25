The Google Play Store is making it easier to see why your subscriptions are worth it

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

One of the many ways that developers can monetize their apps on the Google Play Store is by offering a recurring subscription. If you sign up for a subscription in an app that leverages Google Play’s billing system, then you can easily manage all your subscriptions in one place by opening the Play Store’s main menu, tapping Payments & subscriptions, and then selecting the Subscriptions page. Google will update the Play Store’s subscriptions page later this year to show more information, and we got an early look at the proposed UI this week.

During the closed-door Play Summer Press Event that Android Authority attended, Google unveiled a number of new and upcoming features coming to its Play Store platform. These include a new Collections widget, a curated space for manga in Japan, an expansion to the Play Points and Play Pass programs, a new multi-game feature in Google Play Games on PC, and more. On the sidelines of the event, Google demonstrated some of these changes through curated design mockups running on Pixel phones. While I was flipping through the company’s demo that showed off various payment and subscription features available on Google Play, I noticed that the subscriptions page UI in the demo had been updated.

The new version of the subscriptions page not only shows what subscriptions are currently active or expired but also how much you’re paying for each subscription, buttons to remove or resubscribe to subscriptions that have expired, and lastly, what benefits you’re getting (or missing out on). This differs from the current UI, which only shows the names and prices of your active and expired subscriptions, as well as the aforementioned buttons to remove or resubscribe to expired subscriptions.

This update to the Play Store’s subscriptions page will give users more clarity about what they’re getting from their subscriptions, letting them make a more informed decision about which subscriptions they should keep and which they should ax. Developers should carefully consider what key benefits to include on this page as well as how to phrase those highlights, as many users are looking to cut back on their digital subscriptions in light of recent global economic conditions.

We asked Googlers at the event when this UI will roll out, and we were told it’s coming later this fall. Given Google’s tendency to A/B test UI changes, it’s possible some users will see the new subscriptions page UI even earlier, though, so we’ll keep an eye out for reports of it rolling out.

