Google Play Store is now your place to buy... Bass Pro Shops gift cards?

TL;DR The Play Store now allows users to buy and send store credit.

Gift cards are available from a wide range of retailers, including unexpected options like Bass Pro Shops and Delta Airlines.

Credit is delivered via email or text message.

You’re now able to buy and send digital gift cards from the Play Store app. A change seen rolling out today adds the option to gift store credit through Google’s app store — and not just Google Play credit.

9to5Google has spotted that the Play Store is in the process of adding an option to purchase digital gift cards for a variety of retailers across a wide range of markets, from dining to retail to travel.

A surprisingly wide variety of digital gift cards are on offer. You can send Play Store credit, of course, but you can also pick from diverse range of retailers of just about every type. Some of the listed “Top brands” include Starbucks, Target, and DoorDash. The amount you’re able to send differs from retailer to retailer, with minimums ranging from $10 to $50 and upper limits of $100 to $500.

These gift cards are delivered digitally, with the Play Store presenting options to send a link to your recipient through an email or a text message.

Gift cards for third-party retailers seem like a curious addition to Android’s app store, but a centralized hub offering store credit for just about every retailer you can imagine could be a time saver.

The Play Store’s gift card offerings can be accessed from your account menu: Tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the app interface, and you should see a new Gift cards option listed under Payments & subscriptions.

