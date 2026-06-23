14 of the best Android games are down to just $0.10 in Google Play Store's mega sale

The Google Play Store is hosting a mega game sale, with a wave of premium Android games deeply discounted to just $0.10 , making them an instant buy! We spotted the sale on some great titles like SpongeBob and Wreckfest, and if you have another dollar to spare, here are some more $0.10 premium games to enjoy!

The absolute headliner of this new wave is the incredibly popular tower defense title Bloons TD 6 . Usually retailing for $6.99, you can now grab it for just $0.10.

Aside from offering hundreds of hours of incredibly addictive strategy gameplay, the game’s chaotic endless modes make it a notoriously excellent real-world stress test for modern flagship processors, as the screen fills with hundreds of moving objects and projectiles. I’ve sunk in many weeks in this title at its full price, so the deep discount to $0.10 makes it a no-brainer recommendation from my end.

Following closely is the critically acclaimed Lara Croft GO (usually $5.99, now down to $0.10). This beautifully crafted, turn-based puzzle-adventure perfectly translates the tomb-raiding aesthetic into tight, grid-based mechanics.

For strategy and racing purists, Motorsport Manager 4 Racing (usually $6.49, now down to $0.10) offers an incredibly detailed racing management simulation where you control everything from pit strategies to car development.

Action fans can grab Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition (usually $4.99, now down to $0.10), which completely strips out the annoying ads and energy mechanics of the free-to-play variant to deliver a pure, narrative-driven martial arts brawler.

Rounding out the top tier of the $0.10 sale are several titles perfect for casual and arcade play:

Hitman Sniper (usually $2.99): A tactical assassination playground set over a beautiful Montenegrin estate.

True Skate (usually $1.99): Excellent for mobile fingerboarding, featuring highly responsive physics.

Rusty Lake: Roots (usually $2.99): A dark, surreal point-and-click puzzle adventure exploring a macabre family lineage through intricate escape-room mechanics.

Rusty Lake Hotel (usually $1.99): A stylized, atmospheric thriller filled with bizarre guests and clever brain-teasers set in an eerie, isolated destination.

Galaxy Attack (Premium) (usually $0.99): A fast-paced, classic arcade space shooter packed with intense bullet-hell action and upgraded ship customizability.

These titles join the previously spotted titles on sale:

From what I can see, all these titles are on sale till July 6, 2026. All of these games have many thousands of downloads and very high ratings, reflecting high engagement and fun. Even if you end up grabbing all of these games, you’re only down $1.40 in total, and that’s one fantastic deal for all the hours you can sink into these. If you want to permanently expand your microtransaction-free mobile gaming library without opening a hole in your wallet, head over to the linked Play Store listings and claim them as soon as possible.