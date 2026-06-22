Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Gaming

You can grab some of the best Android games for literally pennies right now

Titles like SpongeBob SquarePants: BFBB, Wreckfest, Titan Quest, Townsmen Premium, and more are down to just $0.10!
By

10 minutes ago

Wreckfest 1
Google Discover 1Follow us on Google DiscoverGoogle Symbol 0Add us as preferred source
TL;DR
  • A seemingly coordinated wave of discounts has lowered several premium, top-tier Android games to just $0.10 each on the Google Play Store.
  • The sale features acclaimed console and PC ports like SpongeBob SquarePants: BFBB (usually $9.99), Wreckfest, Titan Quest, Townsmen Premium, and Bridge Constructor Portal (from a different publisher).
  • These games have high ratings, many, many thousands of downloads, and offer full experiences free of typical mobile ad spam and microtransactions.

In this age of micro-transactions and ad-spam, premium ad-free mobile gaming often feels like a luxury. But ever so often, some insane deals on the Google Play Store make expanding your digital library an absolute no-brainer. Right now, a coordinated wave of steep discounts has slashed the prices of several top-tier Android games to just $0.10!

The headliner of this unexpected fire sale for games is HandyGames’ highly acclaimed SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, the classic PlayStation 2-era 3D platformer ported to mobile. This game usually commands a hefty $9.99 premium price tag, but you can get it right now for just $0.10, which is practically peanuts for a game of this calibre!

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom

Joining the yellow sponge at the ten-cent mark are several other heavy-hitting titles from the same publisher. Wreckfest, for instance, is a demolition derby racing game ported from PC, and at $0.10, the (virtual) crunch of metal against metal is very satisfying.

Wreckfest
Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Titan Quest is an expansive top-down action RPG that is also a PC port, and one that you can sink days into for that $0.10 price tag.

Titan Quest

Townsmen Premium is also down to $0.10. This is a medieval-themed city-building simulation game where you look after your citizens, manage production and supply chains, and protect and grow your kingdom.

Townsmen Premium

Bridge Constructor Portal is from a different developer. Still, it’s an amazing engineering puzzle game where you have to use portals, propulsion gels, and more to build bridges and guide trucks past turrets and acid pits. This game usually costs $1.99, and it’s now down to $0.10.

Bridge Constructor Portal

All of these games have many thousands of downloads and high ratings. For just ten cents, these are great options to burn any spare change that you have lying around from Google Opinion Rewards. Try them out and let us know how you like them in the comments below!

News
Android GamesGamingGoogleGoogle Play Store
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.