You can grab some of the best Android games for literally pennies right now

TL;DR A seemingly coordinated wave of discounts has lowered several premium, top-tier Android games to just $0.10 each on the Google Play Store.

The sale features acclaimed console and PC ports like SpongeBob SquarePants: BFBB (usually $9.99), Wreckfest, Titan Quest, Townsmen Premium, and Bridge Constructor Portal (from a different publisher).

These games have high ratings, many, many thousands of downloads, and offer full experiences free of typical mobile ad spam and microtransactions.

In this age of micro-transactions and ad-spam, premium ad-free mobile gaming often feels like a luxury. But ever so often, some insane deals on the Google Play Store make expanding your digital library an absolute no-brainer. Right now, a coordinated wave of steep discounts has slashed the prices of several top-tier Android games to just $0.10!

The headliner of this unexpected fire sale for games is HandyGames’ highly acclaimed SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, the classic PlayStation 2-era 3D platformer ported to mobile. This game usually commands a hefty $9.99 premium price tag, but you can get it right now for just $0.10, which is practically peanuts for a game of this calibre!

Joining the yellow sponge at the ten-cent mark are several other heavy-hitting titles from the same publisher. Wreckfest, for instance, is a demolition derby racing game ported from PC, and at $0.10, the (virtual) crunch of metal against metal is very satisfying.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Titan Quest is an expansive top-down action RPG that is also a PC port, and one that you can sink days into for that $0.10 price tag.

Townsmen Premium is also down to $0.10. This is a medieval-themed city-building simulation game where you look after your citizens, manage production and supply chains, and protect and grow your kingdom.

Bridge Constructor Portal is from a different developer. Still, it’s an amazing engineering puzzle game where you have to use portals, propulsion gels, and more to build bridges and guide trucks past turrets and acid pits. This game usually costs $1.99, and it’s now down to $0.10.

All of these games have many thousands of downloads and high ratings. For just ten cents, these are great options to burn any spare change that you have lying around from Google Opinion Rewards. Try them out and let us know how you like them in the comments below!

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