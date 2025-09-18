Struggling to find the right app for the job? Google Play’s new tool has some ideas for you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Store is rolling out an AI-powered app explorer in the US.

It suggests categories like “Boost productivity” or “Protect my privacy” directly in the search tab.

Selecting one opens an “Organized with AI” section grouping related apps by type.

Finding the right app in the Google Play Store can sometimes feel like looking for a needle in a haystack, but AI can actually be handy for this sort of thing. Google is now testing a new Gemini-powered way to simplify discovery, and it’s already rolling out for some US accounts.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

Telegram user @blank94855 gave us a heads-up that version 47.9.30-31 of Google Play Services introduces an AI app explorer in the Play Store’s search tab. We’ve since confirmed the feature for ourselves on a US-based device.

When you get the update, at the top, you’ll now see a “What are you looking for?” section with the Gemini logo next to it. In the box, you’ll see suggested categories such as “Boost productivity,” “Protect my privacy,” or “Personalize my phone.” For games, the suggestions switch to themes like space games or robot games.

Tapping one of these options takes you to a search results page that features an “Organized with AI” section. From there, the Play Store serves up curated lists of related apps, with two of each category. For example, choosing Protect my privacy may show a couple of secure browsers, a pair of VPN services, and two encrypted messaging apps. Choosing Boost productivity on the initial page might surface task managers, note-taking tools, and similar picks.

This is the latest in a string of AI experiments within the Play Store. Earlier this year, Google rolled out the Gemini-powered “Ask Play about this app” feature, which lets you get instant answers about apps directly in their listings. More recently, we’ve also seen AI-generated review summaries show up in testing, condensing user feedback into a quick overview.

For now, we’ve only been alerted to availability on US accounts. However, it seems only a matter of time before this becomes a Play Store staple worldwide, and it’s just another way that Gemini will eventually assist in almost every aspect of your Google experience.

Follow