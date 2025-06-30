Google Play Store preps a small but welcome UI change (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Many of us regularly switch between Google accounts, whether jumping from a personal to a work profile or checking a secondary account. Over the past couple of months, Google has been rolling out a redesigned account switcher to several of its apps, and it looks like the Play Store is about to join that list.

In our latest APK teardown of the Google Play Store (version 46.8.29-31), we found that Google is preparing to introduce the same revamped account switcher here as well. The feature is currently enabled via flags, so it’s not live for everyone yet, but it shows Google’s clear intention to bring consistency across its apps.

This redesign changes how the account menu looks and functions. Instead of simply listing all your accounts beneath your current one in a pulldown submenu, there’s now a dedicated “Switch account” pulldown. The top of the panel still shows your profile photo, name, and email address, but the image is bigger and has a friendly greeting above it. Underneath, you’ll find your Play Points tier displayed prominently, showing your current points and how many you need to maintain your level for the following year.

Previously, the Play Store’s account menu showed your current profile at the top with a small pulldown arrow next to your name and email. The new redesign makes the switcher more prominent and consistent with what’s already rolled out in apps like Maps, Wallet, and Translate.

As always with APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee when or if this redesigned switcher will roll out widely. However, with the change now enabled behind flags in the Play Store and already live in other Google apps, it seems only a matter of time before everyone sees the refreshed design.

