Google's fresh, clean account switcher is rolling out now to more apps

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s been developing a new account switcher since last August.

The new account switcher is rolling out in Translate, Wallet, and Tasks.

This new look appears more like the web version, and recently showed up in Maps.

Many of us have multiple Google accounts, and it can be annoying to switch back and forth between them all the time. Thankfully, Google lets users add all those accounts to their apps and devices and switch when needed. However, Google’s account switcher has been undergoing a redesign that brings it more in line with the web version, and now that new look is showing up in more apps.

The redesigned account switcher is now rolling out to these three Google apps: Translate (version 9.9.58.761479923.3-release), Wallet (version 25.20.761154377), and Tasks (version 2025.05.19.760395213.0-release). We saw it surfacing a few weeks ago in the Google Maps app as well, and an earlier APK teardown revealed it in Calendar and Keep.

The previous version of the account switcher involved a lot more taps to actually change to a different profile. You had to view your primary account, then tap “Manage your Google account,” and then tap your account email to reveal a menu with your other accounts — a bit convoluted and requires a lot of tapping.

This new look is much more streamlined and more like what you see on the web. You’ll see the profile photo of your primary account at the top with “Manage your Google Account” underneath, but now there’s a collapsable “Switch account” menu. Tapping this brings up your other accounts, the “Add another account” option, and “Manage accounts on this device” setting.

It’s a lot less tapping, which is always welcome. The new look hasn’t hit all of Google’s apps yet, but we can only imagine that it’ll be a matter of time.

