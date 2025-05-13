Google Maps users are starting to see the new account switcher on Android

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are starting to see the new Google account switcher in Maps on Android.

The redesign brings the UI closer to what you see on the web.

Since August 2024, we have been keeping tabs on a new account switcher that’s in development for Google’s apps. The last time we saw it was in an APK teardown that showed Google was preparing the new UI for apps like Keep, Maps, and Calendar. Now, it seems some users are finally starting to see the redesign pop up.

On Telegram, a user who goes by Xsir shared the following screenshot of a new account switcher design. The UI, which was found in the Maps app, appears to match our earlier findings, a design that resembles the web version. Specifically, you can see a profile picture of the primary account, a greeting, “Manage your Google Account” button, and a collapsible “Switch account” menu.

Xisr

It appears the new account switcher has not only rolled out for Xsir. We have seen a handful of other users who have also mentioned the redesigned UI.

The change has yet to roll out for our own devices. Which means we’re currently seeing the old version, which includes the profile picture that’s to the right of the primary account and arrow button, the “Manage your Google Account” button that’s below those elements, other connected accounts, an “Add another account” option, and the option to “Manage accounts on this device.” It’s unclear how long it will take for this rollout to become available widely.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.