Your Google Play Points might be hiding a secret $200 Pixel 10 Pro discount

TL;DR Some US Gold-tier Google Play Points users are getting a $200 discount on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL.

The discount is stackable with Google’s ongoing holiday sale and current trade-in promotions.

A few users report paying around $80 in total for the Pixel 10 Pro after combining all the costs.

Some Google Play Points users in the US are getting an unexpected holiday surprise in the form of a $200 discount on the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. The offer is showing up for select users with Gold-tier Play Points under the “Perks” tab, and the best part is that it stacks with all the ongoing Google Store holiday deals and trade-in bonuses.

According to multiple posts on Reddit, to claim the perk, you need to be logged into the Google Store with the same Google account as your Play Points account and use Chrome as your default browser for the offer link to open correctly. Some users say the discount fails to apply if Chrome isn’t set as default, so that detail seems important.

Reddit

Google is already running big holiday promotions on its latest flagships, offering price cuts on both the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Combine that with the seasonal boosted trade-in offers and you could get the Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL cheaper than a budget phone. Some users say that after stacking the sale, the Play Points perk, and a decent trade-in, they paid as little as $80 for a brand-new Pixel 10 Pro.

It’s worth noting that this Play Points perk appears to be targeted, so not every Gold-tier member might see it. Still, if you’re on the Play Points program, it’s definitely worth checking your Perks tab. A very easy $200 discount might just be sitting around for your holiday Pixel shopping.

