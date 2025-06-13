It's raining swag! You can redeem your Play Points for a new Android plushie and more

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority Pixel 8 Pro in front of an Android plushie

TL;DR New Google, YouTube, and Android-themed merch is available for Play Points members to spend their points on.

The collection includes plushies, shirts, hats, and more.

If you’re a Google Play Points member, then you can earn points for purchases of digital content, in-app items, and downloads from the Play Store. These points can be used in various ways, like discounts for in-app items, Play credit, and so on. If merchandise is what you’re after, however, the tech giant has added some items you can now spend your points on.

Last week, Google announced it was teaming up with Roblox to create a new experience for Play Points members. In that announcement was also a small preview of new merchandise and collectables you’ll be able to spend your points on in the future. This included apparel, accessories, and more from the official Google merch shop. Some of this swag is now available, which you can access by tapping on the Play Points icon in the Play Store, going to the Use tab, and selecting lifestyle.

Here’s a list of what’s available: Google Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt: 5,000 points

5,000 points Chrome Dino Brick Set: 4,000 points

4,000 points Android Classic Plushie: 3,700 points

3,700 points Android Classic Collectible: 3,000 points

3,000 points Android Chroma Bottle: 2,800 points

2,800 points Google Play Cap: 2,700 points

2,700 points Chrome Dino Cap: 2,700 points

2,700 points Google Unisex T-shirt: 2,500 points

2,500 points YouTube Socks: 2,200 points

2,200 points YouTube Straw Tumbler: 1,800 points

1,800 points Google Enamel Pin: 1,000 points

1,000 points YouTube Icon Patch: 800 points In last week’s announcement, Google also mentioned it was partnering with other developers and lifestyle brands. So we should see more merch appear down the road, like the Duolingo plushie in the image above.

