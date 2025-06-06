Google is teaming up with Roblox for a new Play Points experience

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and Roblox have teamed up to create an experience for Play Points members.

Players will be able to access an area called the Diamond District that offers an obstacle course, mini-games, and weekly drops.

Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members of Play Points will have access to a VIP vault to claim digital items for their avatar.

Occasionally, Google does a little something extra for its users. For example, the company created a VIP experience for Play Points members at events like San Diego Comic-Con and G-Star last year. The tech giant is now at it again, this time teaming up with Roblox to create a new experience and give access to new merchandise and collectibles.

Google has announced that from now until July 2, Play Points members will be able to visit a new Diamond District area in Roblox. This experience is available in all markets where the Play Points program is available. As Google explains, the Diamond District includes an obstacle course that contains gems and special portals. This area also offers weekly drops you can collect and other mini-games you can play.

If you happen to be a Diamond, Platinum, or Gold Play Points member, you’ll also have access to the VIP Vault. This exclusive space is said to have special digital items for your avatar. Before you can access the vault, however, Google says you’ll need to link your Play Points account to confirm your status.

Additionally, all Play Points members will have a chance to get custom merchandise. Some of the items the company lists are a Google Play x Backbone One controller, a mini fingerboard collectible and limited-edition gift box, and portal pins.

The blog also mentions that Google is rolling out new merchandise and collectibles to use your points on. The images above show a few of these items, like a shirt, an Android plushie, and a Duolingo plushie. Google says it has partnered with other top developers and lifestyle brands to add even more apparel, accessories, and so on.

