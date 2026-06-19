Construction Simulator 3 ($4.99) is free on Android for a limited time, here's how to get it

TL;DR Construction Simulator 3 is currently free on Android via the Epic Games Store, saving players from shelling out the usual $4.99 price tag for the title.

Once claimed through the Epic mobile app or web page, the game remains permanently attached to your Epic Games account.

This time-sensitive promotion ends on June 25, 2026, so players must act quickly to claim their copy.

The Epic Games Store is offering Construction Simulator 3 entirely for free on Android for a limited time. Mobile gamers can claim the popular simulation title directly through the Epic Games Store mobile app, marking another aggressive push by Epic to draw users to its independent mobile marketplace.

This new promotion from Epic lets players secure a permanent copy of Construction Simulator 3 without the usual $4.99 upfront price tag. Developed by Astragon, Construction Simulator 3 tasks players with establishing and expanding their own construction company in a European-inspired region, featuring over 50 officially licensed vehicles from brands like Caterpillar, Liebherr, and CASE.

To claim a copy of the game, users need to navigate to the Epic Games Store listing on an Android device. Having the Epic Games Store installed on your Android device makes it easier, but you can claim the game on the web page too (and play it later on Android). Once claimed, the game remains permanently attached to the user’s Epic Games account, bypassing the Google Play Store entirely. The free promotion ends on June 25, 2026, so interested players should claim it sooner rather than later.

Epic’s mobile storefront has steadily expanded its reach, mirroring the aggressive giveaway strategies that gave its PC counterpart such popularity. While mobile app marketplaces frequently cycle through free-to-play promotions, a direct giveaway of a prominent, historically premium title like this is a notable bid for user acquisition. You don’t need to worry about the corporate ecosystem battles driving this move, though. Just grab the freebie and enjoy the game!

Follow