Here's an early look at the Play Store's AI avatar generator (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on an AI-powered avatar generator for Play Games profiles.

We’ve enabled it before the official rollout to give you an early look.

Google is developing an AI-powered avatar generator for the Play Store that will allow you to create a custom avatar for your Play Games profile. We first spotted evidence of this upcoming feature earlier this week, and we’ve now managed to get an early look at how it may work upon release.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the AI avatar generator can generate custom avatars based on three user-defined parameters: character, background, and art style. Each parameter will have multiple options to help you create an avatar that truly resonates with your gamer persona. While it’s not yet live in the current Play Store beta release (version 45.0.21), we’ve managed to get it running, and it seems to be doing a fantastic job, as you can see in the video below.

You can tap the pencil icon next to your profile image to open the AI avatar generator and select your preferred character, background, and art style on the following page. It will then generate a few avatars based on the parameters you specified. If you don’t like any of the options, you can refresh the selection or randomize the parameters using the buttons at the bottom.

The AI avatar generator appears almost ready for release, so Google should roll it out to users soon. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like