Google may soon let you create your own gamer profile avatar (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on adding an AI avatar generator for gamer profiles on the Play Store.

It appears the AI avatar generator will work a lot like the Android’s AI wallpaper feature.

You’ll be able to choose the character, background, and art style of the avatar.

Back in December, we showed you what gaming achievements would look like through your Play Games profile on the Play Store. This update has gone live since then. However, it appears Google’s not quite done tinkering around with this part of the store. We may also soon see a new AI-powered avatar generator for your gamer profile.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

If you try to change your gamer profile avatar in the Play Store, you’ll be presented with a collection of premade avatars to choose from, just like in the screenshot below. There are currently no customization options to make your avatar truly unique.

However, in version 44.9.19-29 of the Google Play Store, we discovered Google could add an AI avatar generator. By clicking on the pencil icon, you’ll have the option to create a profile image. Similar to the Android’s AI wallpaper feature, you’ll be able to pick a few categories for your avatar like character, background, and art style. For example, you could pick the beach as your background, a cat as the character, and anime as the art style, and the generator would create that image for you.

You’ll notice in the leftmost screenshot above that there’s a dice icon at the bottom of the page. This is a randomizer you can use in case you don’t feel like making your own picks. At the time of writing, the AI avatar generator does not work. It appears the tool is still a work in progress.

