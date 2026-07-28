Google appears to have started selling Samsung’s newest foldable — and even offers a discount

TL;DR Google Play is offering selected US users $150 off an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 8 through the Google Store.

The Z Fold 8 is still in its pre-order phase, making Google’s involvement particularly unexpected.

The terms say eligibility is based on past Play activity, which may include users’ purchase histories.

Google and Samsung might be Android allies, but the Google Store isn’t the first place you’d normally look to buy an upcoming Galaxy phone. That makes a promotion reportedly appearing in the Play Store all the more unexpected, as Google is offering selected users $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 while the phone is still available for pre-order.

Which Samsung Fold would you buy? 1213 votes Galaxy Z Fold 8 59 % Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 27 % Waiting for reviews 8 % Neither 7 %

X user @joelenington tipped us off to the offer and shared screenshots showing it in the Play Store. Tapping the promotion takes the recipient to a Google Store page for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 8, with the $150 discount applied automatically at checkout.

The offer must be claimed by August 10, although the terms in another screenshot warn it could end earlier if the promotional stock runs out. It is limited to one discounted device per customer and is only available to selected US participants with an eligible Google account, a US-registered Google Pay profile, and a US shipping address. Exactly how Google chooses those participants isn’t spelled out, but the terms give us some idea. They state that eligibility is based on past Google Play activity, which “may include purchase histories.”

The timing makes the promotion particularly unusual. Samsung only unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 last week, and although pre-orders are already open, regular sales don’t begin until August 7. The foldable starts at $1,899.99, meaning Google’s discount would bring the base model down to $1,749.99.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Google quietly use the Play Store to sell Samsung hardware. Earlier this month, selected users were offered $20 off the Galaxy Watch 8, with that deal also leading to a Google Store listing. But that smartwatch had already been on sale for some time, whereas Google is now offering one of Samsung’s upcoming phones during its pre-order window.

The $150 discount is also worth putting into context. Samsung is offering $200 in credit with a Fold 8 pre-order, while Amazon is throwing in a $350 gift card. Both are worth more on paper, but Google’s offer has the simpler benefit of reducing the amount you actually pay for the phone rather than giving you credit to spend later.

It isn’t clear how many Play Store users are receiving the promotion or whether Google plans to sell more Samsung phones this way. We’ve contacted Google for comment and will update this article with any response.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

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