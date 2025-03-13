Google is letting you play more Android games on your AMD-powered PC (Updated)

Update, March 13, 2025 (12:45 PM ET): In a statement to Android Authority, Google clarifies that this effort is about expanding compatibility with AMD hardware:

Google Play Games has always supported laptops and desktops with AMD CPUs. However, previously, on such devices users only had access to a limited catalog. With this announcement, users with laptops and desktops powered by AMD CPUs can see our entire catalog of mobile games.

Original article, March 13, 2025 (11:50 AM ET): Microsoft might have closed support for its Windows Subsystem for Android last week, but Google has announced some big moves at this year’s Game Developer’s Conference (GDC). As part of the company’s effort to push the Google Play Store beyond Android, it’s expanding its support for Android games on AMD-powered laptops and PCs.