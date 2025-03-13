Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google is letting you play more Android games on your AMD-powered PC (Updated)
Published on5 hours ago
- Google Play Games will soon be available on AMD-powered PCs and laptops.
- Previously, the service only supported dedicated GPUs and Intel integrated graphics.
- All mobile games will be added to Play Games on PC by default, with new tools for developers to optimize their titles.
Update, March 13, 2025 (12:45 PM ET): In a statement to Android Authority, Google clarifies that this effort is about expanding compatibility with AMD hardware:
Google Play Games has always supported laptops and desktops with AMD CPUs. However, previously, on such devices users only had access to a limited catalog. With this announcement, users with laptops and desktops powered by AMD CPUs can see our entire catalog of mobile games.
Original article, March 13, 2025 (11:50 AM ET): Microsoft might have closed support for its Windows Subsystem for Android last week, but Google has announced some big moves at this year’s Game Developer’s Conference (GDC). As part of the company’s effort to push the Google Play Store beyond Android, it’s expanding its support for Android games on AMD-powered laptops and PCs.
Until now, users with AMD integrated graphics could not play Android games on PC via Google Play Games. The app required at least an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable to run, with a “Gaming-class GPU, like Nvidia GeForce MX450” recommended for the best performance.
With lower-spec PCs and laptops now supported, Google is also making it easier to see which games will run smoothly on your specific hardware. Each game will display a playability badge, indicating whether a game is “Optimized,” “Playable,” or unable to run on your machine.
Previously, the app only supported dedicated GPUs and Intel integrated graphics.
In addition, Google is now partnering with PC OEMs to pre-install Google Play Games on new hardware starting this year. The app, which has added thousands of Android games over the past year, will also be enhanced with popular features like multi-account and multi-instance support. Previously, only a few Android emulators on PC offered these features for hardcore gamers.
On release, all mobile games will be available on PC by default, although developers can opt out. Google is releasing some tools to help mobile developers optimize their games for PC, with a new Play Games PC SDK that allows developers to develop and manage both PC and mobile game builds in one place.