8 reasons I'd get the Google Pixel Watch 4 over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

The Galaxy Watch 8 hit shelves weeks ago, landing with shiny hardware and Samsung’s signature polish. Now the Pixel Watch 4 is available with an updated display, a bigger battery, and key software improvements. Here are seven reasons Google’s latest smartwatch is the one I’d actually spend my own money on.

1. Looks can kill (my interest)

I haven’t been shy about my feelings regarding the looks of the latest Galaxy Watch lineup. To be succinct, I’m out on squircles. The Pixel Watch 4 is still unmistakably a Pixel Watch, but the bezels are slimmer, the screen is larger, and I get the same minimalist, modern style I loved before, with perceivable upgrades. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic’s rotating bezel is charming, sure, but the toy-like case shape feels comical compared to the Pixel’s clean lines.

The funky squircle of the Galaxy lineup can't compete with Google's minimalist design.

Notably, both watches now offer 3,000 nits max brightness (50% brighter than their respective previous generations) for greater visibility in sunlight. Whether I’m checking a notification mid-run or peeking at my pace during a hike, I’m grateful that there shouldn’t be any more awkward crouching like a gargoyle to see my stats.

2. Wear OS the way Google intended

Wear OS 6 on the Pixel Watch 4 is fast, clean, and refreshingly free from unnecessary skinning. I also know I’m getting the best updates as soon as Google pushes them. Samsung’s latest runs on Wear OS 6 as well, but under the brand’s One UI Watch skin.

3. A fair price without an ecosystem leash

Starting at $399, the Pixel Watch 4 isn’t cheap, but it’s fair. More importantly, it doesn’t make me feel like I need a matching phone to get my money’s worth. I can pair it with any Android device and still get the full feature set. The Galaxy Watch 8 starts at $349, but there are still features locked behind Samsung hardware. Among these are some of the device’s headlining health features. ECG readings and blood pressure measurements require a Samsung phone, as do irregular heart rate monitoring and sleep apnea detection.

4. Battery life that fits my routine

The Pixel Watch 4 boasts 30 hours on the 41 mm (327 mAh) and 40 hours on the 45 mm (459 mAh), both of which are slight but meaningful bumps over last year. That’s paired with faster charging on a new dock that even detects moisture (a neat nod to sweaty workouts). I can top up while I’m in the shower and get from 0 to 50 percent battery life in less than 15 minutes. Is it a multi-day marathoner? No. Do I miss the longevity of Fitbit’s older lineups? Absolutely. But it’s enough for my everyday use and fixes one of my biggest gripes with the lineup previously.

Battery life strides and faster charging help refine the Pixel Watch 4 experience compared to last year's model.

Samsung’s watches also feature battery improvements. The 40mm model comes with a 325mAh battery, and the 44mm model has a 435mAh battery. Both offer up to 30 hours of use in Always On Display (AOD) mode. In the past, though, battery used to be an advantage of the Galaxy lineup, and now these similar specs mean the lineup has lost its lead.

5. Fitness tracking I can trust Another spec the Pixel Watch 4 adds to catch up to Samsung is dual-frequency GPS, a welcome upgrade over the Pixel Watch 3. I already found the Pixel Watch 3’s heart rate sensor to be one of the most reliable I’ve tested, and pairing that with more accurate GPS should make for highly dependable fitness tracking, especially outdoors. Samsung’s watches don’t quite match Google’s consistency in terms of heart rate accuracy. Throw in the Pixel Watch 4’s updated safety features like SOS satellite communications, and it’s simply a more attractive workout companion.

6. The best gateway to Fitbit (and smarter than ever)

On a related note, if you care about the Fitbit platform and you want a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch lineup is still the best and, in my opinion, only worthwhile bet. The Pixel Watch 4 keeps the deep Fitbit integration that makes it easy to track workouts, monitor daily metrics, and dive into trends without juggling third-party apps. It also retains the years of data I’ve collected within the platform.

The Pixel Watch lineup is still the best smartwatch for integration with Fitbit's reliable platform.

This year, the Fitbit app gets a complete redesign that feels cleaner, more intuitive, and more motivating than ever. Add in Gemini AI tools that can surface insights, suggest training tweaks, or spot patterns in your data, and strapping into a Fitbit-Google mashup has never been more attractive.

7. And a more reliable health companion When it comes to health tracking, the Pixel Watch 4 builds on what was already one of the most reliable platforms available. Throughout my testing, I’ve found the device accurate not just during workouts, but also overnight, an area where the Galaxy Watch lineup has often struggled. The Pixel Watch 4 doesn’t just maintain the company’s lead; it sharpens it with more refined sleep tracking and a new skin temperature sensor for richer overnight insights. In other words, the device is an even more reliable health companion.

Meanwhile, Samsung keeps some of its best health tracking tools locked behind Galaxy phone ownership, which makes the Pixel Watch 4 the more inclusive, and frankly, more dependable health tracker for most Android users.

8. Gemini AI that earns a spot on my wrist

Which is a perfect segue to Gemini usage in general. The Pixel Watch 4’s new custom speaker and haptic engine make Gemini feel more responsive, with clearer audio and stronger taps. I can raise my wrist and start talking, and Gemini jumps in with quick answers, message replies, or info from apps like Gmail and Calendar. It’ll tell me when my hotel check-in is, map the drive, and even cue up a playlist for the ride. Plus, a beefier co-processor powers these smarts without killing the battery. In short, the Pixel Watch 4 feels like the watch I’ve been waiting for. It’s sleeker, smarter, and more reliable without demanding I buy into a walled garden. Samsung still makes a strong showing, but Google’s latest nails the balance of design, performance, and everyday usability in a way that makes it easy to recommend and even easier to keep on my wrist.

