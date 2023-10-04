Pixel Watch 2 poll: Is Google's new smartwatch hot or not?

Google

Google has launched the Pixel Watch 2. While it may look very similar to the original Pixel Watch, it brings a host of upgrades. Google has spruced up both the hardware and the software of the smartwatch to give it new capabilities.

The company has ditched Samsung’s dual-core Exynos chip in favor of the relatively new and speedier quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform. There’s a bigger battery on the Pixel Watch 2 now, and Google claims it should easily last users for 24 hours with the Always-on Display switched ON.

Google has also expanded the Pixel Watch 2’s capabilities with new sensors for measuring stress and skin temperature. Its new Body Response feature is powered by the new sensors as well as an upgraded heart rate sensor to notify you when your body is stressed out. Additional new fitness and health tracking metrics include Heart Rate Zone Training and Pace Training.

Of course, The Pixel Watch 2 gets Google’s latest Wear OS 4 software straight out of the box. It brings new watch faces, a backup and restore feature, greater access to Google apps like Gmail and Calendar, and much more.

The Pixel Watch 2 also brings new safety features, including Safety Check, which allows users to schedule safety timers.

All of this, with Google’s promise of regular updates, sounds pretty darn good. However, repairability is still a gray area as far as the Pixel Watch 2 is concerned. We don’t know if the smartwatch will be eligible for official repairs or if Google will offer repair parts for it. If the answer to those questions is a No, then we might have a problem on our hands.

So, knowing what you know now, do you think the Pixel Watch 2 is hot? Or does it fail to make a good impression on you? Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments section.

