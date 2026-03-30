One of March's best Pixel features is finally reaching more users

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now rolling out Transit mode to Pixel phones worldwide.

The mode was introduced as part of the March Pixel Drop but is only rolling out to everyone now.

Transit mode helps you customize how your Pixel behaves during a commute and also helps you set up real-time commute alerts.

Google’s March 2026 Pixel Drop brought with it the new Transit mode to help users customize how their phones behave while commuting and to optimize the transit experience with real-time At a Glance updates on the home screen and lock screen. This new Transit mode is finally rolling out widely to all Pixel users.

How to use Transit mode on your Pixel phone Transit mode lives within the broader Modes system on Pixel phones. You can access it through the Modes tile in the Quick Settings dropdown or through the Settings app on your Pixel phone. This is the same place where you find other modes like Do Not Disturb and Driving mode. Once enabled, Transit mode automatically tweaks key settings during your commute so you don’t have to.

You can set up Transit mode to behave the way you like. Settings for the option allow you to: Adjust your sound profile (Sound, Vibrate, or Silent)

Automatically turn on Bluetooth for headphones

Filter notifications, allowing only priority people and apps

Control interruptions like alarms, media sounds, and reminders

Tweak display settings like grayscale or dark theme There’s also a “Set up commute notifications” option, which is key to making this work well. You’ll need to:

Add your home and work addresses

Grant background location access

Allow access to your Google Timeline Once set up, your Pixel will start learning your routine over time. After a couple of weeks, it will start showing helpful real-time updates about your commute on your home screen and lock screen.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There’s nothing special you need to do to get Transit mode, except download the March update, which most of you might have done already. The new mode should now start showing up for you without having to update any app or install new software.

Follow