Here's our first proper look at transit mode for Pixel phones

TL;DR An outlet has enabled Google’s upcoming transit mode for Pixels, giving us a good idea of what to expect.

This mode will adjust device settings like Bluetooth, sound profile, and notification filters.

There’s no word on when the feature will actually roll out to users.

Google launched the March 2026 Pixel Drop last week, and one notable addition is transit information in the At A Glance widget. However, we know that another transit feature is in the works, and we’ve now got a better look at it.

We previously spotted evidence of a transit mode coming to Pixel phones, and 9to5Google has manually enabled the feature. The mode will be accessible by tapping Settings > Modes > Transit. Check out the outlet’s screenshots below.

Google has also published a support page for the feature, and this gives us plenty more details. The page confirms that transit mode will tweak your sound profile (Sound On, Silent, Vibrate only), Bluetooth connection, and notification filters. In the case of the latter, you can choose to only receive alerts from specific contacts and apps during your commute.

Want to use transit mode and view transit info via At A Glance? Both features require users to set home and work locations, confirm location settings (e.g., use precise location), and build a commute profile. Google adds that Maps takes some time to learn your commute patterns, and that it could take two or three weeks for commute info to appear.

Our previous APK teardown also discovered that you can potentially enable transit mode via the Modes quick setting tile. That might be handy, as Google’s support page doesn’t mention whether this mode automatically kicks in when it detects that you’re using public transport.

In any event, transit mode isn’t rolling out to Pixel devices just yet. However, the fact that Google’s support page is live means that a release can’t be far away.

