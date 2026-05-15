Pixel's Take a Message feature just expanded to a major new market

Earlier this week, we spotted clues suggesting Google was planning a massive global expansion for Pixel’s Take a Message voicemail feature. The expansion seems to have begun, as a user is now reporting that the feature is available in a key market where it wasn’t available before.

The user is part of the Phone app beta and Google Play Services beta. Based on previous trends, the rollout is likely a server-side switch tied to the beta app release.

For those unfamiliar, Take a Message is essentially a smarter voicemail system. When a call goes unanswered, the feature prompts the caller to leave a recording. As they speak, you receive a real-time transcription on your screen, letting you decide if the call is urgent enough to interrupt what you’re doing, or if you’d rather read the transcript later from the Phone app’s Recents tab. It also serves as an excellent secondary filter for spam from non-contact numbers.

Take a Message is available on all Pixel 6 and above devices in Australia, Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US. In our APK teardown, we spotted that the feature could expand globally. India was specifically mentioned in the code, whereas other regions were clubbed in as “AudioOnly” and “Transcript” markets.

Audio-Only Markets: Markets where the audio-only version of the Take a Message feature will be available. The new markets this could expand to could include: Europe: Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovakia. Americas: Mexico. Asia: Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan.

Transcript Markets: Markets where both the audio and transcript features will be available. The new markets this could expand to could include Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Japan.

Aloingside, we also spotted code that suggested Take a Message could expand to non-Pixels, too. We haven’t yet located reports of expansion to other regions or to non-Pixels, but this could change soon.