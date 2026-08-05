Pixel Tag pricing leak sets up a direct showdown with Apple AirTag

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Pixel Tag will launch in Europe for €34.90, positioning it directly against the €35 Apple AirTag.

The Pixel Tag is also said to launch on August 12, 2026, which is when Google will host its Made By Google event to unveil the Pixel 11 and Pixel Watch 5.

If Google continues to maintain competitive pricing against the Apple AirTag, the Pixel Tag could end up costing $29 in the US.

Google’s long-rumored entry into the Bluetooth tracker market is finally coming into focus with the newly rumored Pixel Tag, its first official tracker designed specifically for Android’s Find My Device network. Leaked renders reveal a compact puck-style design featuring a bottom grille for a built-in loudspeaker. If you’re wondering how much the Pixel Tag would cost and when you could buy it, a new leak is now sharing these crucial details ahead of the official Made By Google product launch event.

A new report by Dealabs suggests the Pixel Tag will land in Europe for just €34.90. For reference, the Apple AirTag sells for €35 in Europe, so Google is likely pitching the Pixel Tag as a direct competitor. If we are allowed to extrapolate, Google could maintain competitive pricing with the Apple AirTag in the US as well, which would bring the Pixel Tag’s US price to $29.

The report notes that the Pixel Tag will launch on August 12, 2026, at the same Made By Google event where the company will unveil the Pixel 11 series and the Pixel Watch 5. However, it’s not immediately known when the device will go on open sale.

The Pixel Tag hardware, identified under model number GA12506, is expected to debut in at least one colorway dubbed “Fog Light.”

While the leak reveals pricing and launch, a few critical hardware questions remain unanswered. There has been no mention of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) capabilities for precise directional finding for the Pixel Tag, which would be an important hardware feature if Google wants to have a fighting chance against the Apple AirTag. We also don’t know much about the battery and charging situation, which could sway opinions about Google’s item tracker. We hope to clear all our lingering doubts very soon.

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