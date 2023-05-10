Google Pixel Tablet poll: Hot or not?

After a full year of teases, Google has finally launched the Pixel Tablet. This is the first Android-based tablet from the company in over eight years. After this long of a wait, are you excited about it? Or does it leave you wanting a bit more? Either way, we’ve got a Google Pixel Tablet poll for you to answer!

In the poll below, let us know if you think Google’s new slate is hot or not:

Google Pixel Tablet: Hot or not? 216 votes Hot! 67 % Not! 33 %

By far, the major differentiator between this tablet and others is the dock. By magnetically snapping the tablet onto the dock, you turn it into a smart display. This should solve one of the biggest problems we have with tablets: when you’re not using them, they just sit there doing nothing. This dock — which is included with the tablet purchase — fixes that issue.

Of course, at a $499 price, this is no impulse buy. Your choice of how to answer this Google Pixel Tablet poll could hinge on that very detail. Yeah, the tablet seems really cool, but why spend that much money when you can get a perfectly acceptable Android tablet and a smart display for less than that? You’ll need to let us know how you feel by tapping your choice above and then hitting the comments to explain your decision.

Google Pixel Tablet
Large screen • Doubles up as a smart display • Included dock
The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub
The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock.

