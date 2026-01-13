Poll: Have you ever used Pixel support? How has your experience been?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There’s more to buying a smartphone than the spec sheet alone, as factors like build quality and the software update policy are also important considerations. However, one of the most important factors is customer support, as the last thing you want is poor service in the event of an issue.

Unfortunately, Redditor Competitive-Split584 recently outlined their horrible Google Pixel customer support experience. The user claimed that their Pixel 8 Pro developed a hardware fault related to Wi-Fi, so they contacted customer support. Google’s own system apparently showed that the device was still under warranty. The user was apparently promised an “advanced exchange,” but the ordeal is still ongoing after four weeks and 22 different customer support representatives. Agents even purportedly claimed that the user received “incorrect” information in the first place.

What's your Pixel customer support experience been like? 30 votes It was awful! 57 % It was okay, but could've been better 13 % It was great! 30 %

This isn’t the only customer service horror story we’ve heard from Pixel owners in recent weeks. Another Redditor recounted that they returned their Pixel 8 Pro due to a fault, but that Google claimed they had received a Samsung phone instead. Meanwhile, two users claimed that Google Japan broke their screens during inspections. A Pixel 9 Pro XL user in India also recalled their “pathetic” repair experience as they were forced to make multiple repair requests over three days and didn’t receive confirmation emails. The user eventually received a replacement phone after traveling 400 kilometers to a store and waiting for six hours.

I did encounter a couple of positive Pixel customer support stories, but the bad ones still outweigh the good ones. That’s not necessarily a surprise, as people seldom post about their good customer support experiences. So with all that in mind, we want to know about your Pixel customer support experience. Has it been similarly awful, or did you actually have a good experience? You can let us know by voting in the poll above and leaving a comment to elaborate!

Follow