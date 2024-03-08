Download: Google's new Pixel Superfan wallpapers are all about Minty freshness

Google

TL;DR Google has released two new wallpapers for Pixel fans.

Anyone can download them and use them on their phones.

The wallpapers are a nod to the newly launched Mint Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google has released two new and exclusive wallpapers for Pixel fans and they are all about minty fresh beaches.

A nod to its Mint Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the gorgeous new wallpapers capture aerial images of a Maldivian Island and a cenote in the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico. As Google notes, Cenotes are natural sinkholes generated from the collapse of limestone bedrock, exposing the groundwater underneath.

Maldives Yucatan peninsula, Mexico

The photographer behind the new wallpapers is Selim Cinek, a senior staff software engineer with more than 10 years of experience on the Android SystemUI team. His team also worked on the new AI wallpapers feature on the Pixel 8 series.

Google reportedly emailed members of the UK Pixel Superfan program to inform them about the two new Pixel Superfan wallpapers. They are now available to download, and you can get them by clicking on the button below.

You’ll have to be quick about it since Google removes old wallpapers when it adds new ones for the Superfan program.

