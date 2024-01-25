The new Mint color Pixel 8 series will perfectly complement your pastel outfit

TL;DR Google has launched a new Mint color for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The smaller Pixel 8 has a satin metal finish and a polished glass back, while the larger Pixel 8 Pro comes with a shiny, polished finish on the mid-frame and a matte glass back.

Google had already released a Mint color case for both phones.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro continue to be great Android flagships in early 2024. Google originally launched these phones in three colorways each. Alongside its January 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, Google is also introducing a new Mint color for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, giving consumers more options.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Mint have an identical shade of the color, though their mid-frame and glass finishes are different. The smaller Pixel 8 has a satin metal finish and a polished glass back, while the larger Pixel 8 Pro comes with a shiny, polished finish on the mid-frame and a matte glass back. This is at par with what we see across the different colors.

Since this is just a new color, the phones remain the same as what Google launched in October 2023.

Outside of this new Mint color, you can get the Pixel 8 in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian colors, while the Pixel 8 Pro can be yours in Porcelain, Bay, and Obsidian colors.

The new Mint color is limited to the Pixel 8 series. Google isn’t launching a matching Mint strap for the Pixel Watch 2 yet, nor a Mint color for its Pixel Buds.

If you’d like to keep your new Mint-colored phone protected with a case that also looks good, Google already sells a Mint-colored case for both phones. However, at $35, this first-party case is a bit pricey. There are bound to be more color options coming out from third-party retailers in the future that will complement the new colorway.

