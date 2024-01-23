Déjà vu: Google Pixel storage bug returns for many after January update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel users are once again reporting a storage bug.

The problem seems to be linked to the January Play System update.

Users say they cannot access the internal storage on their Pixel phones after the update.

Google Pixel users are facing a new storage issue after updating their devices with the latest January 2024 Google Play System update. Multiple users are reporting that they are unable to access the internal storage on their phones.

“The symptoms are all the same – internal storage not getting mounted, camera crashes, Files app shows no files, screenshots not getting saved, internal storage shows up empty in ADB Shell, etc,” wrote a Reddit user.

The complaints are coming from all across the Pixel-verse, with the Pixel 8, Pixel 7, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, and Pixel Fold affected by the problem.

Pixel users faced a similar problem back in October when the storage bug affected Pixel devices running Android 14. At the time, it affected Pixel users who had multiple profiles on their phones. Google patched the issue in November, but it looks like the January Play System update has once again resurrected the issue.

Google told 9to5Google that it’s looking into the bug and is aware of its existence. There’s no word on when a fix will roll out or if Google will pull the January update, which still hasn’t reached many users.

If you haven’t applied the January 2024 Google Play system update to your Pixel phones yet, you might want to wait until we hear about the next steps from Google. If you have already installed it and are experiencing the storage issue, you can try deactivating multiple profiles on your phone to see if it gets resolved.

You can head to Security and Privacy > System & Updates > Google Play System Update to check your Pixel phone’s Play System update version.

