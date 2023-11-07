Google is pushing out a fix for the troublesome Android 14 storage bug on Pixels

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a fix for the Android 14 storage bug that affected Pixel owners with multiple device profiles.

The phone would complain of being out of storage and, in some instances, get stuck in a reboot loop.

Unfortunately, if your phone is stuck in a reboot loop, you will have to wipe your data before you can install this update.

One of the primary highlights of using a Google Pixel smartphone is that you are the first to get platform updates alongside exclusive Pixel feature drops. These updates are thoroughly tested through a prolonged beta period. But despite these best efforts, sometimes bugs do slip through. Some Pixel owners who updated to Android 14 were affected by a strange storage bug claiming their device storage was full. Google is finally rolling out the fix for this storage bug so that you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Google’s changelog for the November 2023 update includes the following fix: Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop. This refers to the storage bug. This bug fix is rolling out for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

The storage bug primarily affected only those individuals who had a work or other secondary profile on their Pixel device and had updated to Android 14. If you fall within this combination, your Pixel phone will claim that your device storage is full, with notifications on the same.

What was strange about the storage bug was that file managers would find no large downloads or any other files to explain this oddity. The system would display that your apps used up all of your storage. Further, since the device had no available storage to work with, you’d get locked out of using your phone. Some users also reported that their phones kept rebooting continuously.

With this fix, users should not face this issue anymore. However, if your phone is in a reboot loop, you may not be able to accept the update. As Mishaal Rahman points out, your only option would be to do a factory reset and then attempt to update.

