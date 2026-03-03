New Pixel Theme packs are coming soon with a beloved cartoon collaboration

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing three new SpongeBob SquarePants theme packs for Pixel devices: “I’m Ready!,” “Best Suds,” and “Fan-Sea.”

Each pack includes three wallpapers, custom icons, system sounds, and themed GIFs

Code suggests these themes will expire on May 1, 2026, continuing Google’s trend of using themes for time-limited promotions.

As part of the November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, Google rolled out Pixel Theme packs. The first theme pack was from Wicked, allowing users to personalize their Pixel phone with coordinated wallpapers, icons, system sounds, and GIFs, all applied with a single tap. The Wicked themes were retired at the end of January, but we spotted Google working on more theme packs for the future. Now we have more details on the new Pixel Theme packs, and this one will focus on SpongeBob.

With the latest Pixel Theme app v1.0.868407176, Google has added three SpongeBob themes. Each theme has three wallpapers, sounds, icons, and a bunch of GIFs. Here are the three themes:

SpongeBob Pixel Theme: I’m Ready!

SpongeBob Pixel Theme: Best Suds

SpongeBob Pixel Theme: Fan-Sea

From the app code, we can discern that these themes will expire on May 1, 2026, indicating they are once again time-limited promotional material.

Google hasn’t shared when new Pixel Themes are arriving. We’ll have to wait for the company to officially make an announcement.

While the themes themselves have been high-quality, it’s still sad to see the immense potential of Pixel Themes being used solely for marketing on phones that people have already paid for. It would have been better if Google had also included non-marketing options alongside these marketing themes — these disguised ads would then be an easier pill to swallow.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

