Google’s latest foldable teaser raises unexpected naming questions

TL;DR The new Google foldable teaser is titled “Google Pixel Pro Fold 10,” hinting at a possible naming change.

You’ll notice the video reuses the previous teaser’s footage and soundtrack but adds a new nostalgic voiceover.

The Pixel 10 lineup launches August 20, alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

As excitement for the Google Pixel 10 series continues to build, the tech giant just released another teaser for its upcoming foldable. The latest video might borrow quite a lot from the last one, but its title could signal something we hadn’t anticipated in our extensive speculation.

The clip, posted to the Made by Google YouTube channel, is titled “Google Pixel Pro Fold 10 | Stand in Line.” That alone is eyebrow-raising, as the current model is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It could be a simple case of casual branding, or possibly even a typo by an intern, but it might also point to a shift in Google’s naming strategy for its foldables. We’ll have to wait until next week’s Made by Google event for confirmation.

Beyond the title, the video itself is almost identical to the teaser Google released earlier this week. It features the same close-ups, same dark background, and the same instrumental of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s The Next Episode. The only real change is the voiceover, which swaps last week’s allusion to the fun of getting a new foldable for a more nostalgic tone: “People used to stand in line for phone releases. Which begs the question… did people change? Or did phones… not?” We’re supposed to infer that the upcoming foldable will be a game-changer, I guess.

The Pixel 10 series is set to debut on August 20. Leaks suggest it will bring a Tensor G5 chip, a brighter cover display for the foldable, and possibly the first IP68 rating on a Pixel fold. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to appear on stage, and we’re looking forward to finally seeing all the hardware up close, whatever it’s called.

