We asked, you told us: You'll miss the Pixel's Photo Sphere Mode

Google recently launched the Pixel 8 phones and we discovered that the long-running Photo Sphere Mode was missing from these devices.

It wasn’t the most important camera mode in the world, but it was still a nifty feature that allowed you to capture 360-degree images. That got us wondering whether readers will miss this feature. We posted a poll to find out.

Results Almost 2,400 votes were counted in this poll, and the winner? Well, 42.9% of respondents said they will miss Photo Sphere even though they only used it now and again.

Photo Sphere wasn’t quite as handy and seamless as something like Night Sight, but it was still practical in a few scenarios. This was pretty useful for capturing 360-degree images to upload to Google Maps, as well as for viewing on a VR headset.

Meanwhile, 27.33% of polled readers said they would miss the mode and that they used it a lot. In other words, roughly 70% of respondents said they’ll miss Photo Sphere regardless of how often they use it.

Otherwise, 24.09% of surveyed readers said they won’t miss this camera mode and that they never used it. Finally, 5.68% of polled readers said they won’t miss Photo Sphere but that they don’t have a Pixel.

Comments roaduardo: Funny how they continue to quietly drop features and apps like this. Makes it hard to trust that 7 year update stuff.

Robert Pearson: Ngl, I actually love this feature. I even use it for panoramas on the 4a since the photosphere quality is still better (even if only some spots are taken. Sad they got rid of it for the new lineup :(

mike smith: My gut feeling is that they’ve got some AI version that wasn’t quite ready for showtime.

Mike Noel: I made a few myself but then quickly forgot I’d made them, so not much of a loss for me.

Joe Carroll: If it got used once a year, I’d be surprised…so while it’s “cool”, it’s not that useful for most people. Not surprised they removed it, but if I had been a heavy user I’d be miffed.

Ronald: I don’t care. I never use photosphere

