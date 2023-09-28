Google's new #BestPhonesForever pokes fun at iPhone Action Button

Google

TL;DR Google has released its latest #BestPhonesForever ad.

In the clip, Google takes a jab at the iPhone 15’s launch lacking innovation.

The video describes the iPhone 15’s new Action Button as a different mute button.

If you’ve been keeping track, you may have noticed Google’s ad campaign #BestPhoneForever. The ads typically depict a Pixel phone hanging out with an iPhone, serving as a conduit for Google to throw shade in Apple’s direction in a humorous way. This time Google is poking fun at the iPhone 15‘s launch.

Released this morning on the company’s social pages, the latest #BestPhoneForever ad has the Pixel 7 Pro telling the iPhone 15 a scary story, capitalizing on the spooky month of October. The iPhone then stops the Pixel to explain that it’s not scared by the story of a phone with a physical QWERTY keyboard, but by the future. Specifically, it’s worried about the Pixel 8 launch.

The iPhone proceeds to elaborate, explaining that although it just had its own launch, it’s afraid more people will be excited about the Pixel. Here’s when Google gets in a few good jabs. The iPhone goes on to describe its new Action Button as a different mute button. It also laments that the only other “innovations” it got were a “Dynamic-er Island” and a new USB-C port.

Google will launch the Pixel 8 series on October 4 next week. It’s also expected that this will be the launch date of the Pixel Watch 2, as well as Android 14. The OS update was originally expected to come out before the launch of the Pixel 8, but Google delayed the release at the last minute.

Comments