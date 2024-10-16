Google's Pixel update bonanza also includes critical October 2024 security patches

Alongside the release of Android 15 and the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop , Google is also rolling out the Pixel Update Bulletin and Android Security Bulletin for this month in this update festival. These patches are critical in ensuring that your device remains in its most secure state, and we generally recommend updating to the latest available security patches.

To confirm you are on the latest update on your Pixel device, go to Settings > About phone, and confirm that the Android version shows as Android 15 and the Android security update shows as 2024-10-05. Further, your build number will be AP3A.241005.015. This applies to the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7a Pixel Tablet Pixel Fold Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8a Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Android Security Bulletin includes security fixes that apply to the entire Android platform, while the Pixel Update Bulletin restricts itself to Pixel-specific fixes. The Bulletins are listed separately, but both updates are clubbed together for Pixel devices. For supported Pixels eligible for the platform update, the update is rolled out as part of the Android 15 update, so this one update will handle all the security patches and the Android platform update.