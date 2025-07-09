Poll: Does your Pixel phone also miss alarms?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel phone users are experiencing a recurring bug in which their alarms fail to go off for an “unknown reason.”

This alarm bug has been reported on Pixel phones since at least 2021, and Google has reportedly been unable to replicate or fix it.

As a workaround, users can use alternative alarm apps, or even physical alarm clocks.

Over the weekend, frustrated users took to Reddit to complain about their Pixel phones’ missing alarms. The screenshot shared shows that the alarm did not fire off for an “unknown reason,” often extending multiple times in a row.

Needless to say, this is a rather frustrating bug on its own, but it’s aggravated by its unknown reason, making it all the more difficult to reproduce and fix. In fact, this missed alarm bug isn’t even new — Pixel 9 users had complained about missing alarms in March 2025, and once you start tracing back reports, you’d realize the missed alarm bug in the Google Clock app has been around since at least 2021!

These aren’t one-off reports, either. Several users in the most recent Reddit thread said the bug has happened a few times, even on stable versions of Android and the Clock app. One user even claimed that Google couldn’t replicate the problem, so there’s no fix in sight. Another claimed that it happened to them on a work trip, causing them to miss their flight.

Some users suggested that the issue could be with the phone entering battery-saving mode. However, the original poster affirmed that this wasn’t the case. Even if it was, the alarm should still go off, even in battery-saving mode. The phone also did not turn off at night, the alarm volume was full, and all DND settings were off, including bedtime mode.

We want to ask you: Has your Pixel phone ever missed an alarm? Have you faced this bug? Was your phone in battery-saving mode when it happened? Did you face any loss due to the missed alarm?

Has your Pixel phone ever missed an alarm? 29 votes Yes, my Pixel phone has missed a few alarms in the past year. 24 % Yes, my Pixel phone has missed alarms, but not in the past year. 0 % No, my Pixel has never missed any alarms, and I have not faced this bug. 76 %

Vote in the poll above and let us know more in the comments!

We’ve contacted Google for comments on this missed alarm bug on Pixels. We’ll update this article when the company responds.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.