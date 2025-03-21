Is your Pixel 9's alarm not working? You aren't alone.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Pixel 9 series owners have reported that their alarms didn’t go off.

The users noted that they haven’t changed anything but still suffered from issues.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a Clock app bug resulted in alarms failing to go off.

Alarm apps have to be extremely reliable, as a missed alarm could literally be a life-changing experience. Unfortunately, it sounds like some Pixel 9 owners have reported issues with their clock app.

Several Pixel 9 series owners on Reddit said that their alarms didn’t go off. User Talib_Dota noted that their weekly work alarm, which they’ve previously used without issue for “years,” didn’t go off and didn’t offer a notification. For what it’s worth, the user added that the Clock app received an update the previous day.

“I have 5 alarms in the morning and the same thing happened to me today! Half an hour late and absolutely no notification about it being unable to fire. I hope it doesn’t happen again. I’m going to stagger my alarms with more time between them and hope this doesn’t happen again until I can get an actual clock,” said user adult_dirtbag (great username, by the way).

“I have a pixel 9 pro and this happened to me this morning as well. Woke up at 6:320 (sic), late, and my phone had the usual message, ‘upcoming alarm for 5:30’ as if it thought it was still upcoming,” added user windlord777.

Has your alarm failed to go off on your Pixel phone? 23 votes Yes, this just happened to me 30 % Not recently, but it's happened before 17 % No, it hasn't happened to me 52 %

For what it’s worth, we haven’t been able to replicate the issue on our Pixel 9 Pro XL. Nevertheless, the number of people reporting this problem suggests that this could indeed be a bug. We’ve asked Google for a statement on the matter and will update our article accordingly.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about missed alarms in the Google Clock app, though. Many people reported this issue back in 2021, with Google acknowledging the bug and later rolling out a fix. This earlier glitch affected phones from other brands too, but it’s unclear if this latest bug affects non-Pixel devices. Either way, we’d recommend you install an alternative alarm app if you’re affected by this issue.

