Your Pixel phone might finally borrow this handy feature from Samsung tablets

TL;DR Google is testing a new Pixel Launcher feature that would display browser tabs in the Search bar’s search results.

The feature was spotted in the latest Android Canary release, but it isn’t currently functional.

This functionality is already available on Chrome on some Samsung Galaxy Tab devices running One UI.

The Pixel Launcher on Pixel smartphones and tablets features a handy Search bar that allows you to search through content from both your device and the web. You can search through apps, contacts, settings, Play Store, and more — all from the same Search bar, making it a one-stop shop for your needs. Google may be looking to add another service to this list, and surprisingly, Pixels won’t be the first device to utilize the feature.

On the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S11, Google enabled recent Chrome tabs to appear in the Samsung Finder app. On these Samsung tablets, Chrome has a feature that lets you “Share titles and the URLs of open tabs from this device with the operating system.” You can find it in Chrome Settings > Advanced > Tabs and tab groups.

Once enabled, this feature shares your open tabs from the last seven days with One UI, allowing them to appear in the search results within the One UI Home launcher.

Curiously, this Chrome feature is not available on Pixel phones and tablets. However, that could soon change.

The latest Pixel Launcher update, present in the Android Canary 2512 release, includes a new “Show browser tab tiles” option in the app’s App List setting. The setting stub mentions that the feature is meant to “Display tiles for resuming browser tabs.”

Google’s support page for Search on Pixels mentions that you can find the following content from both your phone and the web: Web: Online search results

Online search results Apps: Applications and content from apps

Applications and content from apps Contacts: Your contacts and the apps that you use to connect with them

Your contacts and the apps that you use to connect with them Settings: Phone settings, information and features

Phone settings, information and features Google Play Store: Apps from the Play Store

Apps from the Play Store Screenshots: Thumbnails of recent screenshots from your phone

Thumbnails of recent screenshots from your phone Google Assistant: Actions from the Assistant app that can be used to set up routines, send messages and other functions

Actions from the Assistant app that can be used to set up routines, send messages and other functions Pixel phone tips: Pixel-exclusive tips, tricks and new features As you can see, browser tabs are not listed here, but the settings toggle has appeared in the Android Canary release. The toggle doesn’t currently work, but it could presumably function similarly to how it does on Samsung tablets, allowing users to see tiles for their open tabs when using the Search bar in the Pixel Launcher. There is no specific mention of Chrome here, but Chrome is the default browser on Pixel devices.

It’s also not immediately clear whether the feature will be restricted to tablets, as it is on Samsung tablets, or if it will also be available on Pixel phones — given the setting was spotted on a phone, there’s a chance for the latter. We’ll keep you updated when the feature goes live and we have more information to share.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

