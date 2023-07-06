Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The July 2023 security update is here for all Pixel devices
- The July 2023 security patch is here for Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.
- Google has also made general improvements to charging and battery usage as well as fixed some bugs.
Google has rolled out the July security update for all Pixel devices running Android 13. The newly launched Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold also get the update love from Google.
Apart from the July security patch, the update also includes some performance improvements and bug fixes for Pixel devices. Google has made general improvements to charging, battery usage, and thermal performance in certain conditions. It has also rolled out a fix for an issue that occasionally causes lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements.
July 2023 Pixel security update
You can check the update version numbers for your Pixel devices eligible to receive the July 2023 update below.
Unlocked (Global)
- Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 4a (5G): TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 5: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 5a (5G): TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 6: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 7: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230705.001
- Pixel Tablet: TQ3A.230705.001.B4
- Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230705.001.C1
T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)
- Pixel 6: TQ3A.230705.001.A1
- Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001.A1
- Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230705.001.A1
Verizon & MVNOs (US)
- Pixel 7: TQ3A.230705.001.A1
- Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001.A1
- Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230705.001.A1
- Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230705.001.B1