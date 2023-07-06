The July 2023 security update is here for all Pixel devices

Google has rolled out the July security update for all Pixel devices running Android 13. The newly launched Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold also get the update love from Google.

Apart from the July security patch, the update also includes some performance improvements and bug fixes for Pixel devices. Google has made general improvements to charging, battery usage, and thermal performance in certain conditions. It has also rolled out a fix for an issue that occasionally causes lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements.