This Pixel-exclusive Google Home feature will soon come to more Android devices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the Pixel-exclusive Home Panel will be heading to more Android devices with Android 14.

Home Panel brings Spaces and Favorites from the Google Home app to the Android lock screen.

Google announced several updates for Google Home and Nest devices yesterday. While the highlight of the announcement was the new “Help Me Script” editor for creating personalized home automation, Google also confirmed an important feature headed to more Android devices.

Google has said that its Pixel-exclusive Home Panel will soon be available to all Android devices running Android 14.

The Home Panel will let you control your smart home devices much faster by providing quick access to your Spaces and Favorites from your lock screen and a tile in the Quick Settings menu. This way, you won’t have to open your Google Home app for things like controlling your lights, triggering automation routines, and viewing a camera stream. With Home Panel, Android 14 users will be able to do all this and more without unlocking their devices.

The Home Panel is currently only available on Pixel smartphones and the Pixel Tablet. On the latter, the Home Panel also works in Hub mode with a button on the screen saver for easier access. The feature should roll out to your Android device if and when it gets the Android 14 update.

